HELLENiQ ENERGY - Dividend shows confidence in future
05.03.24 15:18
Edison Investment Research
ELPE reported its final results on 29 February. Adjusted net income of €0.6bn was lower than our forecast of €0.64bn. A positive surprise was that the board is recommending a final dividend of €0.60 per share, which was above our expectation of €0.30 per share. We believe this reflects management’s confidence in the current shape of the business. The balance sheet has been strengthened year-on-year, with net debt reduced from €1.94bn (at end-FY22) to €1.63bn. Our forecasts are under review.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,25 €
|8,14 €
|0,11 €
|+1,35%
|05.03./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS298343005
|914999
|8,34 €
|6,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,11 €
|-0,61%
|13:52
|Frankfurt
|8,25 €
|+1,35%
|15:41
|Berlin
|8,22 €
|+0,74%
|19:58
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,28 $
|0,00%
|13.02.24
|Stuttgart
|8,03 €
|-0,37%
|13:50
|Düsseldorf
|8,00 €
|-1,23%
|08:11
|München
|8,17 €
|-1,33%
|09:04
= Realtime
