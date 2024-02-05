Erweiterte Funktionen


Gresham House Energy Storage Fund - Responding to challenging times




05.02.24 10:32
Edison Investment Research

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) is the largest UK fund investing in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS). A recent sharp decline in gas prices, a ‘disappointing’ start to the Energy System Operator’s (ESO’s) new energy trading platform and systemic delays connecting completed projects to the national grid have raised concerns about the revenue generating capacity of the BESS sector. This has placed significant downward pressure on the share prices of GRID and others in the sector. GRID’s share price has declined by more than 50% over the past month and is trading at a 67% discount to its last published NAV. A recent trading update by GRID’s manager, Ben Guest, provided details of the company’s response to these challenging market conditions, while also reiterating confidence in GRID’s positive long-term prospects.

Aktuell
1 Billionen $ Marktchance Mentale Gesundheit - 6 Mio. $ Finanzierung
Mental Health Hot Stock mit 260% Umsatzwachstum

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren begeistert. Neuer 312% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:10 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen: Weitere Kursverluste zum Woche [...]
15:10 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : 2V6A: Aussetzung/Suspension
15:10 , Gurupress
BYD: Es geht um alles!
15:08 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA917 [...]
15:07 , dpa-AFX
Gute jedes zehnte neu zugelassene Auto im J [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...