Erweiterte Funktionen


Gresham House Energy Storage Fund - Amping up: Growth in capital and income ahead




14.03.23 07:30
Edison Investment Research

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) is the largest UK fund investing in utility-scale battery energy storage systems in Great Britain and Ireland. Yesterday’s update on performance for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and the outlook for 2023 includes news of an NAV increase in Q422, with further increases forecast in Q123 and beyond, a 5% increase in the 2023 dividend and plans to significantly expand GRID’s project pipeline across Great Britain, Ireland, the US, the European Union and Australia. These developments are all consistent with projections made in our recent update note (see link below) and suggest 2023 will be a year of both income and capital growth for GRID. They also bode positively for GRID’s efforts to capitalise on the global opportunities available in the battery energy storage sector over the longer term.

Aktuell
208% Broker Aktientip launcht Finanzportal Boerse24.de
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag für 333% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:55 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : BALFR - HANDELSUNTERBRECHUN [...]
14:51 , Aktiennews
Archer-Daniels-Midland-Investoren können es im [...]
14:51 , Aktiennews
Shareholder Value Bet Aktie: Lieber erstmal h [...]
14:51 , Aktiennews
Stitch Fix Aktie: Kann es das wirklich schon [...]
14:51 , Aktiennews
Revlon Aktie: Das ist ein Knall!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...