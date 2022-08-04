Greggs - Strong H122 trading and progress on strategy

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.08.22 09:30
Edison Investment Research

Greggs’ (GRG) strong H122 results and trading to July demonstrate the resilience of its value-based product offering to customers in more challenging macroeconomic conditions and it is making good progress in generating incremental revenue from its new growth initiatives. Management’s reiteration of profit expectations for FY22 is welcome in the face of increasing input cost pressures. The near-term P/E multiple of 18.3x is only in line with its long-run average multiple despite the aspiration to grow revenue at a higher rate than it has delivered historically.

