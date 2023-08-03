Erweiterte Funktionen

Greggs - Improving outlook for costs in FY23




03.08.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research

Greggs’ H123 results showed continued strong revenue growth, indicating good progress across the majority of its multi-year initiatives to drive revenue growth. Profitability continued to be hampered by input cost inflation as well as investment in the cost base to drive the expected revenue growth. A more favourable outlook for underlying cost inflation in FY23 than previously should be welcomed. We have slightly increased our estimates to reflect the strong growth in H123 and higher interest rates on cash deposits.

