Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Greggs":
Greggs - FY23 profit expectations reiterated
03.10.23 15:26
Edison Investment Research
Greggs continues to generate premium sales growth through a combination of volume, including market share gains as distribution increases, and price growth. The strength of underlying trading in Q323 is highlighted by management’s confirmation of consensus FY23 PBT expectations despite the addition of new costs for expanding the company’s delivery offer to a second platform and a slight delay in some store openings from the end of the year into FY24.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,00 €
|28,00 €
|-1,00 €
|-3,57%
|04.10./14:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B63QSB39
|A0RMZD
|34,60 €
|19,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|28,20 €
|0,00%
|08:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|31,20 $
|0,00%
|05.09.23
|Stuttgart
|27,20 €
|-1,45%
|12:07
|Frankfurt
|27,00 €
|-3,57%
|08:24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.