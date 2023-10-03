Erweiterte Funktionen

Greggs - FY23 profit expectations reiterated




03.10.23 15:26
Edison Investment Research

Greggs continues to generate premium sales growth through a combination of volume, including market share gains as distribution increases, and price growth. The strength of underlying trading in Q323 is highlighted by management’s confirmation of consensus FY23 PBT expectations despite the addition of new costs for expanding the company’s delivery offer to a second platform and a slight delay in some store openings from the end of the year into FY24.

