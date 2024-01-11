Greggs - A strong finish to FY23

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Greggs":

Greggs (GRG) enjoyed a stronger-than-expected end to FY23 with sales ahead of our estimates and consensus forecasts, enabling GRG to meet its profit expectations for the year. GRG’s strong revenue growth and an improved profit performance in FY23 means it has fared better than many other consumer-facing names during the year. With lower inflationary pressures, the company enters FY24 in a better place with respect to its selling price versus cost inflation than at the start of FY23, when it was still playing catch-up to the prior and ongoing rapid increases in input costs.