Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Greggs":
 Aktien    


Greggs - A strong finish to FY23




11.01.24 08:14
Edison Investment Research

Greggs (GRG) enjoyed a stronger-than-expected end to FY23 with sales ahead of our estimates and consensus forecasts, enabling GRG to meet its profit expectations for the year. GRG’s strong revenue growth and an improved profit performance in FY23 means it has fared better than many other consumer-facing names during the year. With lower inflationary pressures, the company enters FY24 in a better place with respect to its selling price versus cost inflation than at the start of FY23, when it was still playing catch-up to the prior and ongoing rapid increases in input costs.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,00 € 31,00 € -   € 0,00% 11.01./12:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B63QSB39 A0RMZD 33,00 € 27,20 €
Werte im Artikel
3,70 plus
+15,63%
29,80 minus
-7,45%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 30,40 € +0,66%  11:53
München 31,00 € 0,00%  08:05
Frankfurt 29,80 € -7,45%  08:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 172% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...