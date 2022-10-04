Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Greggs":
 Aktien    


Greggs - A ‘relative winner’




04.10.22 14:14
Edison Investment Research

Greggs’ impressive sales performance in Q322 enabled it to maintain its FY22 PBT guidance, despite the increasing pressures on consumer discretionary income and (maintained) input cost inflation. Growth is driven by momentum in its own initiatives, eg menu innovation and trading in new channels and dayparts, which is helping Greggs to gain market share. Our DCF-based valuation of £29.70/share is unchanged.

Aktuell
Diese Aktie bricht alle Rekorde - Jetzt sofort kaufen
Nach 412% mit Apple ($APPL) und 3.336% Tesla ($TSLA)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,00 $ 20,00 $ -2,00 $ -10,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B63QSB39 A0RMZD 25,63 $ 18,00 $
Werte im Artikel
10,00 plus
+26,58%
18,00 minus
-10,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 21,40 € +8,08%  16:25
Frankfurt 19,50 € +1,04%  08:31
München 20,20 € +1,00%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,00 $ -10,00%  29.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die grüne Energiewende ist tot - Atomkraft in Deutschland alternativlos. Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...