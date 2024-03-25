Greencoat Renewables - Acquisitions generating more green

Greencoat Renewables (GRP) recorded positive FY23 results, with continued strong net cash generation of €196.7m (2022: €215m) underpinning a significantly covered dividend of 2.7x (2022: 3.2x). NAV per share (112.1 cents) decreased marginally from the previous year (112.4 cents) due to a reduction in short-term power prices and an increase in the portfolio discount rate, both largely offset by strong cash generation. GRP is strongly cash generative (reflecting the quality of its assets) and this cash generation is enabling the company’s continued expansion, with five transactions completed in 2023 and two expected in 2024.