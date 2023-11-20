Erweiterte Funktionen



Gesco - NEXT LEVEL 25 targets resilience and growth




20.11.23 08:15
Edison Investment Research

GESCO’s strategy has been to acquire specialist German headquartered engineering businesses to be managed on a decentralised and largely autonomous basis. The new strategy sees increased engagement and services from the centre (GESCO Group functions) to assist the development and growth of the subsidiary companies while looking to retain their entrepreneurial spirit.

