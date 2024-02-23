Georgia Capital - FY23 NAV TR of 20% in sterling terms

Georgia Capital (GCAP) reported a Q423 NAV total return (TR) of 7.7% in Georgian lari (GEL) terms (3.4% in sterling terms), bringing the FY23 NAV TR to a strong 26.5% (20.4% in sterling terms). The considerable increase in the sterling share price of Bank of Georgia (BoG) was the main contributor, adding c 5.1% and 19.5% to GCAP’s opening NAV in Q423 and FY23, respectively. This was further assisted by positive revaluation of all large and investment-stage private holdings, except for the hospital business. In aggregate, GCAP’s private holdings added 1.9pp to its Q423 NAV TR. NAV-accretive buybacks of US$8.3m added a further 0.9pp.