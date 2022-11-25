Erweiterte Funktionen

Georgia Capital - Benefiting from strong macro tailwinds in Georgia




25.11.22 13:44
Edison Investment Research

Georgia Capital’s (GCAP’s) NAV per share in Georgian lari (GEL) total return (TR) terms was 8.2% in Q322. At the same time, further GEL strength against sterling (driven by the strong local economy) resulted in a 25.5% NAV/share increase in sterling terms. The main driver of GCAP’s NAV increase was the strong performance of Bank of Georgia (BoG) shares (21% of GCAP’s portfolio at end-September), which rallied by 52% during the quarter in sterling terms. GCAP’s ‘live’ NAV estimate currently stands at £18.87, with its share price implying a 60% discount to NAV, significantly wider than the average across listed private equity companies.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,35 € 8,55 € -0,20 € -2,34% 25.11./19:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF4HYV08 A2JH0G 8,90 € 5,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 8,50 € 0,00%  08:03
Berlin 8,50 € 0,00%  08:03
Frankfurt 8,50 € -0,58%  08:01
Stuttgart 8,35 € -2,34%  11:14
