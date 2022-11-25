Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Georgia Capital":
Georgia Capital - Benefiting from strong macro tailwinds in Georgia
25.11.22 13:44
Edison Investment Research
Georgia Capital’s (GCAP’s) NAV per share in Georgian lari (GEL) total return (TR) terms was 8.2% in Q322. At the same time, further GEL strength against sterling (driven by the strong local economy) resulted in a 25.5% NAV/share increase in sterling terms. The main driver of GCAP’s NAV increase was the strong performance of Bank of Georgia (BoG) shares (21% of GCAP’s portfolio at end-September), which rallied by 52% during the quarter in sterling terms. GCAP’s ‘live’ NAV estimate currently stands at £18.87, with its share price implying a 60% discount to NAV, significantly wider than the average across listed private equity companies.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,35 €
|8,55 €
|-0,20 €
|-2,34%
|25.11./19:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF4HYV08
|A2JH0G
|8,90 €
|5,05 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.