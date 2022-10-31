Erweiterte Funktionen

Genuit Group - Termination of coverage




31.10.22 11:39
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Mercia Asset Management (MERC), Bloc Ventures (unlisted), YOC (YOC.DE), Genuit Group (GEN), AlzeCure Pharma (ALZCUR), abrdn Latin American Income Fund (ALAI), Magforce (MF6), OPG Power Ventures (OPG) and paragon (PGN). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,02 € 3,14 € -0,12 € -3,82% 31.10./16:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKRC5K31 A1113H 7,90 € 3,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 3,18 € -1,24%  08:10
Frankfurt 3,02 € -3,82%  08:13
Stuttgart 3,00 € -4,46%  11:55
