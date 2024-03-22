Games Workshop Group - Steady as she goes

Games Workshop Group has reported that trading for the three months to the end of February 2024 is in line with expectations. The fourth dividend of the year has been declared at 105p/share, which takes the year-to-date total to 420p/share, marginally ahead of the 415p/share declared in FY23 at a similar stage. The declared dividend compares with our prior estimate of 425p/share, and we have therefore nudged our estimate down to be consistent with the amounts declared.