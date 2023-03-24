Erweiterte Funktionen



Games Workshop Group - Merci, France




24.03.23 11:24
Edison Investment Research

Games Workshop Group’s (GAW’s) update highlights that Q323 trading to the end of February 2023 is in line with expectations. In addition, a further dividend of £1.20 per share has been declared, taking the year-to-date total to £4.15 per share, a very healthy current yield of 4.6%, well ahead of FY22’s £2.35 per share. Separately, this week the company announced that the tenth edition of Warhammer 40,000 will be released in the summer of 2023.

Aktuell
598% Lithium Aktientip startet Bohrprogramm
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,00 € 103,00 € -1,00 € -0,97% 24.03./16:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003718474 900512 108,00 € 65,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,00 € +0,97%  15:26
Düsseldorf 103,00 € +3,00%  16:00
Berlin 104,00 € +1,96%  16:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 111,00 $ +1,83%  16:06
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  08:02
Frankfurt 102,00 € -0,97%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
598% Lithium Hot Stock vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Was bringt die Zukunft ? 29.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...