Games Workshop Group - H124 in line, solid core growth
07.12.23 15:40
Edison Investment Research
Games Workshop Group’s (GAW’s) H124 trading update indicated a robust start to the year in line with management’s expectations. The launch of the new edition of Warhammer 40k in Q1 helped to boost core year-on-year revenue growth in the first half by an expected 11% to no less than £235m (H123: £212.3m). Licensing revenue is expected at £12m (H123: £14.3m), taking total group revenue to c £247m (H123: £227m). There was an implied slowdown in core revenue growth in Q2 versus Q1, although this is expected following a new edition of Warhammer 40k. PBT is expected to grow 12% to ‘not less than’ £94m (H123: £83.6m). We have left our estimates unchanged, anticipating broadly a 50:50 H1:H2 split for both revenue and profit. The H124 results are scheduled for 9 January 2024.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,00 €
|124,00 €
|-15,00 €
|-12,10%
|07.12./20:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0003718474
|900512
|138,00 €
|84,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|109,00 €
|-12,10%
|20:47
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|136,00 $
|+10,91%
|01.12.23
|Stuttgart
|123,00 €
|-1,60%
|08:12
|Berlin
|109,00 €
|-12,10%
|20:24
|Frankfurt
|108,00 €
|-12,90%
|18:20
|Düsseldorf
|107,00 €
|-13,01%
|19:31
= Realtime
