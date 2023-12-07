Games Workshop Group - H124 in line, solid core growth

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.12.23 15:40
Edison Investment Research

Games Workshop Group’s (GAW’s) H124 trading update indicated a robust start to the year in line with management’s expectations. The launch of the new edition of Warhammer 40k in Q1 helped to boost core year-on-year revenue growth in the first half by an expected 11% to no less than £235m (H123: £212.3m). Licensing revenue is expected at £12m (H123: £14.3m), taking total group revenue to c £247m (H123: £227m). There was an implied slowdown in core revenue growth in Q2 versus Q1, although this is expected following a new edition of Warhammer 40k. PBT is expected to grow 12% to ‘not less than’ £94m (H123: £83.6m). We have left our estimates unchanged, anticipating broadly a 50:50 H1:H2 split for both revenue and profit. The H124 results are scheduled for 9 January 2024.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
109,00 € 124,00 € -15,00 € -12,10% 07.12./20:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003718474 900512 138,00 € 84,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		109,00 € -12,10%  20:47
Nasdaq OTC Other 136,00 $ +10,91%  01.12.23
Stuttgart 123,00 € -1,60%  08:12
Berlin 109,00 € -12,10%  20:24
Frankfurt 108,00 € -12,90%  18:20
Düsseldorf 107,00 € -13,01%  19:31
  = Realtime
