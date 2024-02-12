Erweiterte Funktionen


GCP Infrastructure Investments - Key takeaways from capital markets day




12.02.24 08:32
Edison Investment Research

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP) has a mature, diverse and operational portfolio of 51 UK infrastructure assets with a total asset value of £1.1bn and a net asset value (NAV) of £953m, two-thirds of which is focused on renewables, and 41% of investments by value have some form of inflation protection. The portfolio is also well-positioned to benefit from the global trends of decarbonisation, energy security and population dynamics. The fund’s January capital markets day saw the board and management reconfirm the capital reallocation policy for the coming year, which consists of asset disposals and refinancing to position the fund in the strongest possible position.

