GB Group - Maintaining FY23 outlook




28.07.22 11:20
Edison Investment Research

GB Group’s AGM trading update confirms that the Fraud and Location businesses have seen solid underlying growth year-to-date. A tough comparative period for the Identity business has been partially offset by the favourable US dollar translation effect. With broad geographic coverage and the need for identity and fraud solutions across different sectors and economic cycles, the board anticipates FY23 results in line with its expectations, despite current economic uncertainty.

