Freelancer - Primed for margin expansion

Freelancer’s FY23 results marked a key milestone as the group moved to positive operating EBITDA. Profitability was driven by lower opex than we anticipated as gross marketplace volume (GMV) and revenue declined due to a delayed recovery in the core retail platform and Escrow. Loadshift momentum following its transition to a more value-driven marketplace model, along with Enterprise growth, softened the size of the revenue decline. While Escrow volumes and revenue were down, lead indicators remain positive, with two major e-commerce platforms expected to deploy the Escrow service in H124. Loadshift, Enterprise and the retail platform also provide diverse levers to drive a return to growth, where delivery on a lower cost base will be key to a re-rating.

