Erweiterte Funktionen



Freelancer - Building the Amazon of Services




24.07.23 18:07
Edison Investment Research

Freelancer.com is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for freelancers. Structural tailwinds such as increased digitisation, remote working and a more globalised economy are providing businesses with the opportunity to seamlessly access specialised talent at low cost. Management’s goal is to develop the Amazon of services; it currently operates in the labour, payments and freight markets, some of the largest markets globally. Our forecasts indicate a return to volume growth and a move to EBITDA profitability in FY23 as recent initiatives start to bear fruit.

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,14 $ -   $ -   $ - 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000FLN2 0,26 $ 0,12 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,14 $ 12.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Krebs erfolgreich geheilt - Klinische Studie mit sensationellen Ergebnissen. 202% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...