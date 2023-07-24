Erweiterte Funktionen
Freelancer - Building the Amazon of Services
24.07.23 18:07
Edison Investment Research
Freelancer.com is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for freelancers. Structural tailwinds such as increased digitisation, remote working and a more globalised economy are providing businesses with the opportunity to seamlessly access specialised talent at low cost. Management’s goal is to develop the Amazon of services; it currently operates in the labour, payments and freight markets, some of the largest markets globally. Our forecasts indicate a return to volume growth and a move to EBITDA profitability in FY23 as recent initiatives start to bear fruit.
