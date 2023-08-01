Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Foxtons Group":
 Aktien    


Foxtons Group - Strategic progress versus targets evident




01.08.23 11:48
Edison Investment Research

Foxtons’ interim results highlighted revenue and margin expansion as well as market share gains, evidence of success in rolling out the new strategy, which focuses growth on non-cyclical revenue streams and decouples performance from sales market cycles. If the strategy succeeds, over the medium term Foxtons expects margins to expand by c 500bp and operating profit to more than double. We retain our base case valuation of 59p/share, which implies c 50% upside, and our preferred ‘bull’ case valuation of 124p/share.

Aktuell
Security Software Hot Stock senkt Kriminalität um 45%
331% Security Software Aktientip nach 5.252% mit Fortinet ($FTNT) und 6.765% mit Check Point Software

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,448 € 0,446 € 0,002 € +0,45% 01.08./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCKFY513 A1W5AS 0,51 € 0,30 €
Werte im Artikel
0,45 plus
+0,45%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,448 € +0,45%  08:02
München 0,448 € +0,45%  08:13
Berlin 0,448 € +0,45%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch in Krebsforschung - Patienten vollständig geheilt. 216% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 23.11.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...