Foxtons Group - Strategic progress versus targets evident
01.08.23 11:48
Edison Investment Research
Foxtons’ interim results highlighted revenue and margin expansion as well as market share gains, evidence of success in rolling out the new strategy, which focuses growth on non-cyclical revenue streams and decouples performance from sales market cycles. If the strategy succeeds, over the medium term Foxtons expects margins to expand by c 500bp and operating profit to more than double. We retain our base case valuation of 59p/share, which implies c 50% upside, and our preferred ‘bull’ case valuation of 124p/share.
