Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Foxtons Group":
 Aktien    


Foxtons Group - Strategic momentum and M&A adds to value




09.11.23 11:32
Edison Investment Research

In Q323, all three of Foxtons’ divisions outperformed their respective markets, taking market share – the direct result of management action to avoid the same mistakes made during previous downcycles where costs were cut, a position from which it would subsequently struggle to recover. Foxtons’ new strategy focuses growth on non-cyclical revenue streams and decouples performance from sales market cycles. The latest value-enhancing acquisition leads to a net upgrade in estimates in FY24. We therefore raise our ‘base’ case valuation from 59p/share to 62p, which implies more than 60% upside, and our preferred ‘bull’ case valuation from 124p/share to 127p.

Aktuell
Riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA) entdeckt
292% Lithium Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,432 € 0,43 € 0,002 € +0,47% 09.11./15:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCKFY513 A1W5AS 0,50 € 0,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,432 € +0,47%  08:00
Berlin 0,432 € +0,47%  08:09
München 0,432 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Globaler Lizenzdeal in Kürze - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 23.11.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...