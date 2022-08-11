Erweiterte Funktionen



Foxtons Group - M&A contribution and potential overlooked




11.08.22 08:48
Edison Investment Research

H1 revenue grew 3% against tough comparators and operating profit increased by 13% y-o-y, reflecting good underlying markets and M&A in lettings. The announcement also highlighted the strong contribution from M&A, where we expect Douglas & Gordon (D&G) alone to contribute c 45% of FY22 profit, an aspect we believe is overlooked by the market. We retain our underlying assumptions and our 128p per share valuation.

Aktuell
Diese Uran-Aktie explodiert jetzt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese 426% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,464 € 0,452 € 0,012 € +2,65% 11.08./11:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCKFY513 A1W5AS 0,67 € 0,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,464 € +2,65%  08:02
Berlin 0,464 € +2,65%  08:04
München 0,498 € 0,00%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienrakete zündet massiven Kursschub. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 417% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 23.11.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...