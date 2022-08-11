Erweiterte Funktionen
Foxtons Group - M&A contribution and potential overlooked
11.08.22 08:48
Edison Investment Research
H1 revenue grew 3% against tough comparators and operating profit increased by 13% y-o-y, reflecting good underlying markets and M&A in lettings. The announcement also highlighted the strong contribution from M&A, where we expect Douglas & Gordon (D&G) alone to contribute c 45% of FY22 profit, an aspect we believe is overlooked by the market. We retain our underlying assumptions and our 128p per share valuation.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,464 €
|0,452 €
|0,012 €
|+2,65%
|11.08./11:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BCKFY513
|A1W5AS
|0,67 €
|0,35 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
