Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Foxtons Group":
Foxtons Group - Growth-oriented review poised to be announced




07.02.23 10:08
Edison Investment Research

FY22 was a robust year for Foxtons with revenue up 11%, but the short-term outlook is less certain for recessionary reasons. However, the outlook remains encouraging with the new CEO on the cusp of announcing a growth-oriented operational review. 65% of revenue is now generated from the resilient Lettings and Financial Services divisions, a proportion that is likely to increase over time. Our ‘base’ case valuation gives a value of 53p/share, but ignores the potential of M&A expansion in particular. Our revised ‘bull’ case valuation implies a share price of 118p, which is more than twice the current share price, highlighting the potential.

