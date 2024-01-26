Foxtons Group - Firm evidence of restructuring success

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Foxtons Group":

In FY23, Foxtons Group’s three divisions took market share, the direct result of management action to invest in the business. The company’s new strategy focuses growth on non-cyclical revenue streams and decouples performance from sales market cycles. This is evidenced in the FY23 trading update, which highlights a financial performance that exceeds market expectations. At this early stage of the year, we are retaining our FY24 and FY25 estimates and valuation, but it would appear that the risks to our estimates are to the upside.