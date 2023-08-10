Foresight Solar Fund - Q2 NAV, trading and capital recycling update

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.08.23 07:30
Edison Investment Research

Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) released a strong operational trading update, with production 2.8% ahead of budget, cash receipts of £52.3m, 42% higher year on year, and forward power sales supporting a 1.5x dividend cover forecast by the company for the next three years. FSFL’s Q2 NAV/share was down 4.3p (-3.4%) from Q1 at 119.9p, with 74% of this move due to 50bp rise in discount rate assumptions for UK assets to 7.5%. FSFL trades at an attractive 19% discount to NAV and 8% dividend yield, in our view.

