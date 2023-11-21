ForFarmers - Helping farmers through innovative solutions

ForFarmers is an international agricultural feed business that provides feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming, specifically the ruminant, swine, poultry and equine sectors, including crop solutions (forage) for livestock farmers. The company is operational in five countries: the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. Sustainability is at the heart of ForFarmers’ mission, aiming to provide farmers with sustainable solutions due to increasing environmental regulatory requirements and shifting consumer sentiment towards sustainable dairy products, meat and eggs.