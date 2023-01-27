Finsbury Growth & Income Trust - Confidence in long-term successful strategy

Erweiterte Funktionen


Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) has been managed by Nick Train for more than two decades. The trust’s 2021 and 2022 underperformance should be put into perspective, as during his tenure, the manager has outperformed FGT’s UK benchmark in 18 out of 22 years. Train is adhering to his long-term strategy of investing in high-quality companies that can grow regardless of the economic cycle, have high returns and low capital intensity, and can generate strong cash flows to support dividend growth. The trust’s historical annual portfolio turnover is around 3%, illustrating that the manager really does have a long-term perspective. FGT’s standing within the AIC UK Equity Income sector is commendable, with its NAV total return ranking first out of 20 funds over the last decade and third over the last five years, while its shorter-term rankings are also improving.

