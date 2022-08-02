Erweiterte Funktionen



Filtronic - Third consecutive year of EBITDA growth




02.08.22 08:44
Edison Investment Research

Filtronic’s FY22 results show revenues growing by 10% while adjusted EBITDA jumped by 58% despite the challenges posed by global supply chain shortages. Our estimates look for continued revenue growth in FY23 as the group executes on its strategy of expanding into adjacent markets where its specialist radio frequency (RF) skills command a premium.

Aktuell
Heute massiver Ausbruch: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,166 € 0,161 € 0,005 € +3,11% 02.08./13:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003362992 897725 0,18 € 0,090 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,166 € +3,11%  11:36
München 0,17 € 0,00%  08:44
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,15 $ 0,00%  18.07.22
Stuttgart 0,151 € -10,65%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne. Neuer 386% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 echter geheimtip mit zwang zu. 30.09.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...