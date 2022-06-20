Erweiterte Funktionen
Filtronic - Recovery continues throughout H222
Filtronic’s post-close trading update notes that FY22 revenues will be broadly in line with market expectations, rising by 10% y-o-y to £17.1m. In addition, adjusted EBITDA will be materially ahead of market expectations at over £2.7m, mainly reflecting a higher-than-expected proportion of defence revenues. We adjust our FY22 estimates accordingly and leave our FY23 estimates unchanged.
