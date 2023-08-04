Erweiterte Funktionen



Filtronic - Reaching for the stars




04.08.23 09:50
Edison Investment Research

Filtronic is focused on market niches where its specialist expertise in designing and manufacturing high-performance radio frequency (RF) components and subsystems operating at frequencies up to 180GHz can command a premium. Management’s strategic priority is to broaden the customer base and product range and optimise the utilisation of its RF manufacturing capacity. Factoring in improved component availability and recent contract wins, we forecast a return to revenue and EBITDA growth in FY24 followed by double-digit growth in FY25.

Aktuell
Sensationelle 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar startet neue Aktie
317% Security Software Hot Stock nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PAWN) und 6.765% mit Check Point ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,195 € 0,198 € -0,003 € -1,52% 04.08./15:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003362992 897725 0,22 € 0,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,195 € -1,52%  08:13
Stuttgart 0,159 € -3,05%  08:05
München 0,16 € -3,61%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock heilt Hautkrebs vollständig - Massives Kaufsignal. 211% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 echter geheimtip mit zwang zu. 30.09.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...