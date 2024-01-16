Filtronic - New customer win in defence market

Filtronic has signed a contract with QinetiQ to supply a radio frequency (RF) sub-system for use in an upgraded radar system. This is Filtronic’s first contract with QinetiQ, a target customer in the aerospace and defence sector. Following on from the £4.5m contract signed with a UK prime defence contractor in December, Filtronic is showing good progress in this market. Combined with growing demand from the space sector, we believe the company is successfully diversifying its business on both a customer and sector basis as customers recognise Filtronic’s expertise in high-end RF.