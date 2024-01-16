Erweiterte Funktionen



Filtronic - New customer win in defence market




16.01.24 08:06
Edison Investment Research

Filtronic has signed a contract with QinetiQ to supply a radio frequency (RF) sub-system for use in an upgraded radar system. This is Filtronic’s first contract with QinetiQ, a target customer in the aerospace and defence sector. Following on from the £4.5m contract signed with a UK prime defence contractor in December, Filtronic is showing good progress in this market. Combined with growing demand from the space sector, we believe the company is successfully diversifying its business on both a customer and sector basis as customers recognise Filtronic’s expertise in high-end RF.

Aktuell
Eilt: Neuer CFO führt Lithium Hot Stock in Produktion
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,242 € 0,242 € -   € 0,00% 16.01./09:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003362992 897725 0,29 € 0,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,242 € 0,00%  09:18
München 0,216 € 0,00%  15.01.24
Stuttgart 0,24 € 0,00%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Einstieg Institutioneller Investoren voraus - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 152% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 echter geheimtip mit zwang zu. 30.09.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...