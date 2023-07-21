Filtronic - New contract with the European Space Agency

On the back of recent work Filtronic has undertaken to develop products for communication between low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and ground stations, the company has won a contract worth £3.2m with the European Space Agency (ESA). Filtronic has started work on developing prototypes and expects to deliver the final hardware by 31 March 2025. The contract supports our FY24 estimates and we maintain our forecasts pending FY23 results on 1 August.