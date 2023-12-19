Filtronic - Further momentum with £4.5m defence contract

Filtronic’s £4.5m contract with a UK defence supplier is its largest for more than five years and indicative of its improving momentum in the traditional defence market, on top of the exciting progress in the space sector. As the bulk of revenues from the deal will be spread across FY25 and FY26, we are not changing our estimates but believe they look increasingly well underpinned. The company’s rating is now starting to factor in an acceleration in growth and margin expansion. With continuing strong execution, we believe that it is more than capable of delivering this – demand for high-end radio frequency (RF) is growing and Filtronic has rare capabilities in the field, while incremental revenue growth should drop strongly through to margins.