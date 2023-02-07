Filtronic - Component shortages causing delivery delays

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Filtronic":

As flagged in Filtronic’s January trading update, demand for 5G mobile communications infrastructure and work for new customers drove 5% year-on-year revenue growth during H123. However, shortages of specific semiconductor components will result in some deliveries being delayed from FY23 to FY24. Since demand for the company’s products has not been affected, management expects an uplift in revenue and a return to the planned growth trajectory in FY24 as the temporary component shortages ease. We introduce FY24 estimates to reflect the anticipated recovery.