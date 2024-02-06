Filtronic - Backlog supports strong growth from H224

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.02.24 12:32
Edison Investment Research

Filtronic’s recent investment and focus on high-performance radio frequency (RF) design and manufacturing is starting to pay off, with recent new customer wins, development contracts and volume production orders boosting the order backlog. H124 results do not reflect this recent success: revenue was essentially flat and investment in sales and engineering reduced EBITDA. However, the strong backlog gives management confidence that revenue and profit will exceed consensus estimates for FY24 and FY25 and we have upgraded our EPS forecasts by 234% in FY24 and 96% in FY25.

