Filtronic - Awarded grant funding for UK defence project
18.09.23 08:56
Edison Investment Research
Filtronic has been awarded a grant by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to fund the development of innovative plastic packaging for high-power semiconductor devices to be used in challenging operational environments. The award highlights Filtronic’s ability to support the sovereign supply chain for the UK defence market and the company’s continued collaboration with a leading aerospace and defence company.
