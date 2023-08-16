Erweiterte Funktionen



European Opportunities Trust - ‘Special’ stocks beginning to shine




16.08.23 07:48
Edison Investment Research

European Opportunities Trust’s (EOT’s) manager, Alexander Darwall, invests in ‘special’ companies – globally focused businesses with unique technologies, comparative advantages and multiple growth channels. His aim is to construct a resilient portfolio capable of generating capital growth in all economic climates. The trust’s long-term track record of outperformance attests to the manager’s stock selection skills. EOT has returned 8.7% in NAV terms on an average annualised basis over the past 10 years to end July 2023, compared to a benchmark return of 7.6%. The performance was challenged in 2020 and 2021, but recent returns suggest the manager’s stock-picking skills – and patience – are paying off. In the six months to end July 2023, the trust returned 6.3% on an NAV basis, compared to a benchmark return of 3.6%. With a share price discount to NAV still well above its historical average, now may be an especially good time for investors to acquire or increase their exposure to Darwall’s favourite high-quality, growth-oriented stocks.

Aktuell
Börsenstar senkt Kriminalität um 45% mit Künstlicher Intelligenz
346% AI Hot Stock nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,00 € 9,00 € -   € 0,00% 16.08./14:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000197722 592571 9,10 € 6,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,20 € +0,55%  13:28
Frankfurt 9,00 € 0,00%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Krebsheilung - Neue klinische Studie startet. 245% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...