Erweiterte Funktionen



Esker - Strong new business supports growth outlook




30.10.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research

Esker saw record order intake in Q323, helped by the upcoming (albeit delayed) introduction of e invoicing regulations in France. While Q323 revenue growth of 8% was dampened by lower SaaS transaction growth, volumes have picked up in October and the company maintains its FY23 guidance. The company continues to evolve its product suite, using AI to enhance productivity, and is currently developing a new ESG-focused reporting solution. Through a combination of recent contract wins, cost control measures and improving pricing, operating profitability should improve in FY24, moving towards the company’s 15% target by FY25.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält 200 Mio. AUD von Regierung
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 5.079 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
118,90 € 121,20 € -2,30 € -1,90% 30.10./16:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000035818 907928 168,20 € 110,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		118,90 € -1,90%  12:59
Frankfurt 121,20 € +1,76%  08:07
München 121,10 € +1,59%  08:01
Düsseldorf 119,10 € -0,92%  12:31
Berlin 119,30 € -1,32%  15:44
Stuttgart 119,00 € -1,49%  14:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzabkommen - Neuer 415% Pharma Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE) und 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Dividende 0,50 plus 51,5% 22.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...