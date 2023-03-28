Esker - Sticking with tried and tested growth strategy

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.03.23 15:12
Edison Investment Research

Esker reported FY22 revenue growth of 19% (13% constant currency (cc)), operating profit growth of 29% and normalised diluted EPS growth of 29%. SaaS revenue grew 23% (17% cc) and now makes up 80% of group revenue. Bookings intake increased 19% cc y-o-y on an annual recurring revenue basis, providing support for growth in FY23 and FY24. Management maintained its guidance for FY23; we have trimmed our FY23 forecasts, which sit within the guidance range, and introduce forecasts for FY24. We forecast EPS to decline 1% in FY23 (as the currency benefit and accrual reversal are not expected to repeat) and increase 17% in FY24.

