Esker - Record order intake in Q3
25.10.22 08:16
Edison Investment Research
Esker’s Q3 revenue update confirmed continued strong underlying and reported revenue growth, and management reiterated its FY22 revenue and margin guidance. The company is making steady progress with its channel partner strategy, and record order intake, particularly in the US and Asia Pacific, provides support for FY23 and beyond.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|118,10 €
|121,60 €
|-3,50 €
|-2,88%
|25.10./13:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000035818
|907928
|365,00 €
|105,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|118,10 €
|-2,88%
|24.10.22
|Stuttgart
|124,00 €
|+5,17%
|11:38
|Düsseldorf
|124,00 €
|+4,64%
|13:00
|Berlin
|124,40 €
|+4,45%
|12:40
|Frankfurt
|118,40 €
|-1,74%
|08:02
|München
|118,40 €
|-1,74%
|08:00
= Realtime
