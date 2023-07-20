Erweiterte Funktionen
Esker - Growth momentum maintained in Q223
20.07.23 07:30
Edison Investment Research
Esker continued to make good progress in Q223, with constant currency (cc) year-on-year revenue growth of 15% (the same as in Q123). Order intake on an annual recurring revenue (ARR) basis was 14% higher cc for Q223 and 18% higher for H123. The company narrowed its organic cc revenue growth guidance for FY23 to the upper end of the previous range (now 14–15%) and maintained its operating margin expectations. We maintain our revenue and EPS forecasts and raise our dividend forecasts.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|148,10 €
|148,40 €
|-0,30 €
|-0,20%
|20.07./12:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000035818
|907928
|168,20 €
|105,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|148,10 €
|-0,20%
|12:27
|Stuttgart
|147,70 €
|+6,80%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|147,80 €
|+5,12%
|08:05
|München
|147,70 €
|+5,12%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|147,60 €
|+0,20%
|12:31
|Berlin
|147,30 €
|-0,81%
|12:40
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Dividende 0,50 plus 51,5%
|22.06.21