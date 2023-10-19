Epwin Group - Strategic progress in tough markets

Erweiterte Funktionen



19.10.23
Edison Investment Research

Epwin’s H123 results confirmed a solid performance that was characterised by weaker volumes offset by cost control, higher prices and some contribution from M&A in tough markets. Longer term, well-established growth trends imply that Epwin is well placed to leverage off increasing demand for its energy-efficient and low-maintenance building products. Management action contributed to overall margin expansion, a feature that we expect to continue in FY23 and FY24 as material cost pressures become less of a headwind. Epwin offers an attractive investment case with the potential for uplifts from additional self-funded M&A. We have maintained our forecasts but highlight the low valuation and attractive 6.7% yield.

