Epwin Group - On course to hit full-year expectations
22.11.22 07:32
Edison Investment Research
Epwin is well placed to leverage off a number of well-established growth trends that are set to continue to drive long-term demand for its energy efficient and low-maintenance building products. The recent interims highlighted how well management is coping with cost inflation, while the acquisition of Poly-Pure underscores the company’s ambition and ability to self-finance accretive expansion. Epwin trades on a P/E of 8.2x for FY23e versus a long-term average of 10.2x with clear potential to be valued at a higher level if margins can be raised, and/or further M&A is evident.
