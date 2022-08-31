Erweiterte Funktionen

Ensurge Micropower - Introducing twin go-to-market strategy




31.08.22
Edison Investment Research

Ensurge Micropower’s CEO took the opportunity in the recent H122 results presentation to brief investors on its engagement with four strategic partners. These large multinationals could potentially license Ensurge’s microbattery technology, become JV partners or provide investment via equity or non-recurring engineering (NRE) fees. The move creates an additional route to market, which complements sales of complete microbatteries.

