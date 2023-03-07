Erweiterte Funktionen
Ensurge Micropower - Accelerating commercialisation
07.03.23 09:56
Edison Investment Research
Ensurge Micropower has brought in battery expert Mark Newman as interim CEO to accelerate commercialisation. His five-point action plan builds on the company’s achievements in FY22, which include shipping its first samples of both packaged microbatteries and unpackaged cells in coin format to customers and receiving its first production order for delivery in FY23.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0385 €
|0,034 €
|0,0045 €
|+13,24%
|07.03./16:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0012450008
|A3DJDB
|0,41 €
|0,031 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0285 $
|+42,50%
|06.03.23
|München
|0,0385 €
|+13,24%
|15:08
|Frankfurt
|0,0005 €
|0,00%
|08:13
|Stuttgart
|0,0125 €
|-68,35%
|08:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|12
|Thin Film Electronics
|20.11.21
|2
|Der Aktie gehört ein Thema zu.
|27.02.15