Endeavour Mining - Yield hits 4%
08.08.22 15:29
Edison Investment Research
Endeavour’s Q222 results were better than our expectations. Production for the quarter was 345koz (cf our expectation of 322koz) at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$954/oz (cf US$995/oz) to result in revenue of US$629.6m (cf US$600.8m), adjusted EBITDA of US$329m (cf US$305m) and adjusted EPS of 45c/share (cf 38c/share). Given that Edison’s expectations were close to consensus, it similarly outperformed the consensus. As a result of its strong H122 performance (702koz produced from continuing operations at an AISC of US$900/oz), the company increased its interim dividend by 43% to US$100m (or US$0.40/share) and increased its minimum FY22 committed dividend by US$50m (or 33%), from US$150m to US$200m (or US$0.80/share) to put the company on a prospective dividend yield of 4.0% with additional shareholder gains available in the form of its share buyback programme.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,40 $
|20,90 $
|0,50 $
|+2,39%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BL6K5J42
|A3CSCF
|28,52 $
|18,31 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|20,80 €
|+2,97%
|19:04
|Düsseldorf
|20,80 €
|+4,52%
|21:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|21,40 $
|+2,39%
|21:27
|München
|20,10 €
|+1,52%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|20,10 €
|+1,52%
|08:20
|Frankfurt
|20,20 €
|+1,00%
|15:35
|Berlin
|20,00 €
|-0,50%
|08:08
= Realtime
