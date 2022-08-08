Erweiterte Funktionen



Endeavour Mining - Yield hits 4%




08.08.22 15:29
Edison Investment Research

Endeavour’s Q222 results were better than our expectations. Production for the quarter was 345koz (cf our expectation of 322koz) at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$954/oz (cf US$995/oz) to result in revenue of US$629.6m (cf US$600.8m), adjusted EBITDA of US$329m (cf US$305m) and adjusted EPS of 45c/share (cf 38c/share). Given that Edison’s expectations were close to consensus, it similarly outperformed the consensus. As a result of its strong H122 performance (702koz produced from continuing operations at an AISC of US$900/oz), the company increased its interim dividend by 43% to US$100m (or US$0.40/share) and increased its minimum FY22 committed dividend by US$50m (or 33%), from US$150m to US$200m (or US$0.80/share) to put the company on a prospective dividend yield of 4.0% with additional shareholder gains available in the form of its share buyback programme.

