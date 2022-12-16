Endeavour Mining - First indications of exploration success

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Endeavour Mining":

Only a year into a five-year exploration programme, Endeavour achieved one of its primary objectives in the form of a standalone greenfield discovery at its Tanda-Iguela property in Côte d’Ivoire, where it has successfully delineated 1.1Moz indicated and 1.9Moz inferred resources in less than a year. Almost simultaneously, it announced a 0.75Moz increase in measured & indicated (M&I) resources at Ity (excluding 2022 mine depletion), putting it on track to meet its total exploration target of 15.0–20.0Moz by 2025. Updates for its remaining assets are anticipated in early 2023.