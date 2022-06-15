Else Nutrition - Formula for growth

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.06.22 08:10
Else Nutrition has a globally patented, 100% plant-based dairy- and soy-free formula, which offers a clean-label alternative for babies who are intolerant to dairy and soy and to families who are flexitarian or seeking more sustainable food options. It launched its toddler formula in August 2020 and successfully built sales infrastructure in the US during 2021, rolling out sales online and in-store. It has expanded by launching a nutritional drink for children and, more recently, a line of baby cereals, and plans to expand into Canada, Western Europe and China during H222. Its infant formula is undergoing rigorous testing before launch, expected in FY25. Momentum is clearly building, with geographic and product expansion as major catalysts for growth. We forecast a three-year revenue CAGR of c 130% and our mid-case 12-month DCF-based value is C$6.0/share.

