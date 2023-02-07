Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ebiquity":
 Aktien    


Ebiquity - Strong revenue growth and improving margin




07.02.23 08:38
Edison Investment Research

Ebiquity’s year-end trading update confirms that revenue continued to grow strongly in H222, delivering a 20% improvement for the full year, with underlying organic growth of 9%. Management is guiding to an underlying operating margin of 12%, implying that FY22 operating profit will be just ahead of our £8.9m forecast, notwithstanding the slight undershoot on revenue. This improvement in margin reflects the two transformative acquisitions made in the year, adding operational capability and efficiency, and scaling the US reach, as well as the increase of digital in the revenue mix. The shares are priced at a substantial discount to both peers and the group’s long-term average EV/EBITDA multiple.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)
Neuer 552% Lithium Hot Stock nach 39.047% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Clarity Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,575 € 0,57 € 0,005 € +0,88% 07.02./13:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004126057 762554 0,82 € 0,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,595 € +10,19%  12:16
Frankfurt 0,575 € +0,88%  08:01
Berlin 0,57 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Riesendeals in Kürze - Neuer 335% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 25.920% mit Honeywell ($HON) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...